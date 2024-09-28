BJP Enrols Over 30000 From Minority Communities In MP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Sep 28 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has enrolled a little over one crore members by the end of the first phase membership drive in Madhya Pradesh, out of which 30,520 new members are from the minority communities.

Around 17,522 members are from the third gender. The state BJP unit has carried out a special drive in some specific areas (where transgenders live, especially in urban parts) to make the persons from the third gender the party's members.

Of the total new members who joined the BJP during the first phase of the drive concluded on September 25, youths account for 64 per cent, according to Madhya Pradesh BJP's data issued during the review meeting on Saturday.

BJP's membership drive received massive response in tribal-dominated regions and also in the urban parts of the state, especially Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur and some others. It also received a massive response in Chhindwara, where the BJP has won two back-to-back elections (Lok Sabha and Amarwara assembly by-poll).

However, there have been many districts and Assembly segments where the BJP's membership drive could not cross 30 per cent and 50 per cent. According to the information, this particular issue has been a matter of discussion during the review meeting chaired by state BJP chief and Khajuraho MP V. D. Sharma at party headquarters.

Addressing the gathering of party workers, V. D. Sharma appreciated the workers from the particular districts where the membership drive received a massive response. He also expressed his disappointment, saying those (BJP leaders) who have not participated in the drive, should not expect an award from the party.

Sharma also informed that a district-wise review meeting will be organised on September 30, during which, the plan for the second round of the membership drive will also shared with district BJP heads.

Notably, the BJP membership drive which was carried out extensively under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state BJP head V. D. Sharma was also surrounded by some controversies. Apart from the opposition, the BJP membership drive was even questioned by its student wing - Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarti Parishad (ABVP) in Indore.