Premier League: Late Goals Propel Arsenal To 4-2 Win Over Leicester City

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Sep 28 (IANS) Injury-time strikes by Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz propelled Arsenal to a 4-2 win over Leicester City in a six-goal thriller at the Emirates here on Saturday.

Despite plenty of early pressure, it took Arsenal 15 minutes to create a chance of note when Bukayo Saka zipped a low shot goalward. It was comfortable for Hermansen, and a minute later Bukayo slipped in a pass to Martinelli but a poor first touch tightened the angle, and he sent an effort wide.

But in the 19th minute, he made no mistake. Saka was again involved, picking out Jurrien Timber on the right who sent a low delivery into the box. It squeezed through defenders to fall into Martinelli's path, and his scuffed effort was enough to trickle into the bottom corner and get him on the scoresheet for the first time since March, and for the third game in succession against today's opponents.

With his confidence growing again, Gabi then drove an attempt goalward that Hermansen pushed to safety, while Kai Havertz came close with a downward header that spun just wide of the far post with the keeper beaten.

As the clock just ticked past the 45-minute mark, Martinelli crept towards into area and slid the ball into Trossard, and he simply twisted his body and redirected the pass into the net to give the visitors a mountain to climb.

Leicester had been lacklustre in the first half, and having won just one of their last 26 away league games at Arsenal but 68 seconds after the restart they managed to get a foothold back into the game.

William Saliba brought down Jamie Vardy for a free-kick, which Facundo Buonanotte clipped into the box. Justin sent a glancing header goalward which flicked off Havertz and deceived David Raya to hand Steve Cooper's team a lifeline.

But the Foxes were a completely different side after the interval and after Bounanotte went close with a pair of shots around the hour mark, they managed to pull level with a superb strike. There seemed to be little on when Wilfried Ndidi sent a cross over everyone inside the box, but Justin latched onto it and hit a sweetly-struck volley past Raya, which kissed the post on its way into the net.

But in the fourth minute of stoppage time, the resistance finally broke. Saka whipped another dangerous corner into the box which found Trossard at the back post, and his side-footed effort clipped off Ndidi and snuck into the net to send the Emirates wild.

Then two minutes later, Gabriel Jesus broke through on goal and fired towards the bottom corner. Once again, Hermansen made a good stop, but Justin inadvertently poked the rebound into the path of Havertz who couldn't miss from a couple of yards out, and after initially being ruled out for offside, VAR ensured Arsenal would end with a two-goal advantage and move level with the league leaders after six games.