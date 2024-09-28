Haryana News: 3 Killed, 7 Injured In Blast At 'Suspected' Cracker Factory In Sonipat
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Haryana Police on Saturday said three persons were killed and seven others were injured in a blast at a suspected firecracker unit in a village in Haryana's Sonipat district
