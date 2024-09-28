Haryana News: 3 Killed, 7 Injured In Blast At 'Suspected' Cracker Factory In Sonipat

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Haryana on Saturday said three persons were killed and seven others were in a blast at a suspected firecracker unit in a village in Haryana's Sonipat district

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.