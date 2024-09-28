عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Haryana News: 3 Killed, 7 Injured In Blast At 'Suspected' Cracker Factory In Sonipat

Haryana News: 3 Killed, 7 Injured In Blast At 'Suspected' Cracker Factory In Sonipat


9/28/2024 8:19:14 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Haryana Police on Saturday said three persons were killed and seven others were injured in a blast at a suspected firecracker unit in a village in Haryana's Sonipat district

MENAFN28092024007365015876ID1108725191


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search