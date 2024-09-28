‘Inception’ Star Joseph Gordon-Levitt To Visit India For 'IFP 14'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) The Golden Globe-winning Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who is known for 'Inception', 'Knives Out', 'The Dark Knight Rises' and others, is set to visit India for the 14th season of the IFP, formerly India Project.

The will serve as a special speaker for its opening session, and will join the esteemed lineup of the members of the Indian film luminaries, including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Kabir Khan, Tapsee Pannu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Saurabh Shukla, Shoojit Sircar, Guneet Monga, Madhvani, Kunal Kemmu and Sharvari.

Sharing his excitement about coming to IFP, Joseph Gordon-Levitt said in a statement,“It feels surreal to be visiting India for the first time. I've long been a fan of Indian music and culture and have been engaging with Indian creators through our community, HIT RECORD. Being invited to speak at the 14th Season of IFP is truly an honour”.

“The rise of independent cinema, storytelling, and art in India fascinates me. There's something captivating about how its rich history blends with the world of film and music. I'm excited to experience this vibrant creativity firsthand at IFP”, he added.

The IFP also sees director Kabir Khan as the jury member for its upcoming 14th season.

Staying true to its innovative roots, IFP brings back its signature series of 50-hour challenges in different fields of filmmaking including music, design, performing arts, writing, and photography.

These challenges will be evaluated by the jury featuring a diverse panel of experts such as Kabir Khan, Rob, Amit Sharma, Lilette Dubey, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Sandeep Modi, Sooni Taraporewala, Sushin Shyam, Chaaya Prabhat, Sabari Venu, Manoj Shah, and Sasha Jairam.

The festival will be held in Mumbai on October 12 and October 13.