Azerbaijani Taekwondo Team Wins 14 Medals At Albania Open

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani junior taekwondo players have achieved significant success at the "Albania Open" tournament, held in Tirana, Albania, Azernews reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation's press service, the national team brought home a total of 14 medals, including 5 gold, 2 silver, and 7 bronze awards.

The strong performance highlights the skill and dedication of Azerbaijan's junior taekwondo on the international stage.