Azerbaijani Taekwondo Team Wins 14 Medals At Albania Open
Date
9/28/2024 5:11:09 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani junior taekwondo players have achieved significant
success at the "Albania Open" tournament, held in Tirana, Albania,
Azernews reports.
According to the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation's press
service, the national team brought home a total of 14 medals,
including 5 gold, 2 silver, and 7 bronze awards.
The strong performance highlights the skill and dedication of
Azerbaijan's junior taekwondo athletes on the international
stage.
MENAFN28092024000195011045ID1108725018
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.