Reinvented Dior Galaxy Macau Boutique Reopens At Galaxy Promenade

MACAU SAR - OutReach Newswire - 28 September 2024 - Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting the world's most iconic luxury brands, welcomes the newly reinvented Dior Galaxy Macau boutique. The new two-story boutique hosts the different universes of the House, as well as an array of exclusive products and experiences, enabling guests to embark on a fashionista journey of divine elegance and immersing into a one-of-a-kind luxury shopping experience.







The newly reinvented Dior Galaxy Macau boutique now reopens at Galaxy Promenade.

The new Dior Galaxy Macau boutique notably showcases a diverse range of the House, from ready-to-wear and accessories dreamed up by Maria Grazia Chiuri and Kim Jones, to watches and jewellery. Adding to the sumptuous spectacle are some of the exclusive offerings My Dior fine jewellery collection, sublime variations of the Lady Dior, exotic leather goods customization services, and a designated fragrances area, to name a few. This marvellous showcase also unveils the Dior autumn-winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection; a wardrobe radiating the strength of plural femininity, presented alongside timeless 30 Montaigne models, and Victoire de Castellane's Rose des Vents and My Dior creations. A second space reveals men's pieces from the Dior Winter 2024-2025 line and the Lifestyle Capsule dedicated to board sports.







The new two-stories boutique hosts the different universes of the House, as well as an array of exclusive products and experiences.





My Dior fine jewellery collection is exclusively showcased at the Dior Galaxy Macau boutique.



At the convergence of heritage and ultra-contemporary refinement, this unique place, bathed in light, is magnified by Dior codes including Versailles parquet and cannage graphics and punctuated by furniture that combines audacity and sophistication in soft shades of white, beige and gray. An invitation to stroll, it features exceptional artworks by Hong Hao, Etienne Moyat, Lucie Tour and Tsai Yunju, as well as fascinating paintings by artist Wang Zhiyuan. What is more, the new boutique also has VIP private shopping areas for both men's and women's, where VIP guests enjoy a tranquil shopping experience with true intimacy, in an elegant setting surrounded by sublime art pieces.







The new boutique offers exotic leather goods customization services.





VIP private shopping areas for both men's and women's are situated inside the new boutique, offering exclusive shopping experience for VIPs with intimacy.



Galaxy Promenade brings together the world's biggest names in luxury fashion and high jewelry. It is where the latest trends converge and exclusive limited-edition collectibles are found. Explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels as they present the latest collections in creative ways. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at your service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await.

