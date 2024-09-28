Former Veracruz Rep And Another Former Official Arrested Scandal Of The MOP Beams

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Photo of former representative of Veracruz, Ronald Alberto González, upon arrival at the hearing.

The judge of guarantees Erick Méndez charged the alleged commission of the crime of aggravated embezzlement and ordered the preventive detention of the former representative of Veracruz,

Ronald Alberto González, and the former official of the Social Security Fund,

Víctor Pittí, in relation to the scandal over the disappearance of 600 H-type beams, property of the of Public Works (MOP).

Judge Méndez justified his decision due to the seriousness of the crime and the significant damage caused to the community, as well as the responsibility of both defendants, who, as public servants, should have guaranteed the effective custody of state assets.