Qatar Says Ending Occupation Key For Sustainable Peace

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar participated Friday in a ministerial meeting on the situation in Gaza and the implementation of the two-state solution as a path toward a just and comprehensive peace.

The meeting was organised by the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee on Gaza with the European Union and Norway, held during the high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Qatari delegation was led by HE the of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi.

In his statement, HE Dr al-Khulaifi noted that Gaza has for years faced a major humanitarian catastrophe, with the Palestinian people suffering from violence and violations in both Gaza and the West Bank. He said that Qatar rejects violence against civilians from any party and condemn the targeting of camps, widespread destruction, and the obstruction of humanitarian aid.

He noted that experience has shown that using force to impose realities on the ground only results in more suffering, expanding the cycle of violence.

HE Dr al-Khulaifi added that signs of this are starting to be seen with Israel's aggression on Lebanon, which cannot be separated from what is happening in Gaza. He stressed that this was all unacceptable under international law.

He highlighted Qatar's diplomatic efforts over the past year, in co-operation with Egypt and the US, to achieve a ceasefire, facilitate aid flows, and ensure the exchange of prisoners and detainees, which led to tangible results. He also reiterated Qatar's determination to continue its diplomatic endeavors despite the significant challenges, particularly the deep lack of trust between the parties, which remains a major obstacle to negotiations.

Furthermore, he expressed concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, which exacerbates the difficulty of the negotiations, warning that the conflict is spreading to regions repeatedly flagged as potential flashpoints.

HE Dr al-Khulaifi stressed that provocations, incitement, killings, and inflammatory rhetoric are detrimental to peace efforts and should be condemned, as stated in UN Security Council Resolution 2334. Despite this, he stressed that mediators were working tirelessly to achieve consensus.

HE the Minister of State emphasised that ending the conflict and occupation, and ensuring the Palestinians' right to self-determination, is essential for lasting peace.

He further called for political will and genuine international pressure to achieve two main goals: first, ending the war in Gaza and the attacks in the West Bank, including in East Jerusalem, while preventing Lebanon from becoming another Gaza; and second, pursuing a true resolution to the Palestinian issue by ending the occupation and implementing the two-state solution. He added that this should also involve granting Palestine full UN membership, which it rightfully deserves, and providing international support for recovery, development, and follow-up mechanisms.

He said that peace was in the interest of all, and that Qatar stands ready to do everything to support sincere efforts to achieve it.

