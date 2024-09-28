What Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Said At UN: 'False Indian Identity', Vicious Cycle Of Debt, Palestine's UN Membership

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pakistani Prime Shehbaz Sharif on Friday raised the Jammu and Kashmir issue, talked about the "vicious cycle of debt" and sought permanent member of war-torn Palestine in the UN during. He was speaking at the General Debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.



Top highlights from Shehbaz Sharif's UNGA speech:



The 73-year-old Prime Minister on Friday proposed that India should enter into a dialogue for“peaceful” of the Jammu and Kashmir issue, PTI reported. He also drew references to Hizbul Burhan Wani and Article 370 while flaming up the Kashmir issue.

“Kashmiri people are resolute in the rejection of the false Indian identity,” Shehbaz Sharif on September 27 said. Suggesting that India should reverse the abrogation of Article 370 to“secure durable peace” in his speech that spanned more than 20 minutes, Shehbaz Sharif said,“Similarly, like the people of Palestine, the people of Jammu and Kashmir too, have struggled for a century for their freedom and right to self-determination."



Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Pakistan Muslim League leader wrote,“India's policy of brutal coersion and oppression , in occupied Kashmir has ensured, that Burhan Wani's legacy, continues to inspire, the struggle and sacrifices, of millions of Kashmiris. Inspired by the legitimacy, of their epic struggle, they remain defiant."

Referring to Israel-Hamas war, the Pakistani PM said,“Today, we are facing the most daunting challenges to the world order.” He added,“Israel's genocidal war in Gaza, a dangerous conflict in Ukraine, destructive conflicts across Africa and Asia, rising geopolitical tensions, resurging terrorism, galloping poverty, stifling debt and the mounting impact of climate change." “India must reverse the unilateral and illegal measures,” Shehbaz Sharif said referring to India's August 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370. This must be done to ensure long-lasting peace, he claimed.

Urging for a dialogue for a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN Security resolutions and“wishes of the Kashmiri people,” Shehbaz Sharif said,“Pakistan will respond most decisively to any Indian aggression.” Targeting PM Modi-led NDA government at the Centre, Shehbaz Sharif pointed to“Hindu supremacist agenda in India” that“seeks subjugation of 200 million Muslims” and reasoned that it is behind manifestation of Islamophobia.

The Pakistani PM alleged that India engaged in massive expansion of its military capabilities against Pakistan and asserted that it“threatened to cross the line of control and take over Azad Kashmir.”



Tensions between the two countries escalated after India revoked the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution.

