Qurate Retail Group Continues To Make Significant Advancements On Global Impact Efforts

(MENAFN- 3BL) Qurate Retail Group's Global Impact focus seeks to embed inclusion, sustainability, and social responsibility into all aspects of our business. We do this by inspiring a more sustainable way to retail through actions that accelerate business growth and positively impact employees, customers, communities, business partners, and the planet. As a result, we continue to make significant advancements towards our public goals and the critical role we play in protecting the environment, championing empowerment and belonging, and curating product responsibly.

“At Qurate Retail, one example of a more sustainable way to retail is one that intentionally cultivates an inclusive work culture, promotes employee well-being, and drives positive impact for team members, entrepreneurs, and communities where we operate,” said Virginia Nguyen, Chief Diversity & Impact Officer, Qurate Retail GroupSM.“We're immensely proud of the strides we've made, and we acknowledge the journey is ongoing. That's why our Corporate Responsibility commitments continue to remain a core focus as it not only benefits all company stakeholders – it also reinforces that responsible business is good business.”

As part of Qurate Retail Group's championing empowerment & belonging pillar, there are strategic imperatives around Community & Social Impact and Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion. Read on for highlights around the initiatives, programs, and achievements that have shaped our journey and made a meaningful impact towards our future progress.

Community & Social Impact

Through focused cause marketing and giving programs, which embrace our responsibility to our stakeholders and society at large, our 2023 Global Contribution Summary Report demonstrates the many impactful ways we collectively made a difference last year. Highlights include:



Generated over $33.8+ million for more than 1,423 charities worldwide in 2023.

$9.6+ million towards women's empowerment & entrepreneurship resulting in $41+ million total contributions towards such causes since 2020, bringing us closer to our 2025 target of $50 million . With the addition of our total giving this past year, we've been able to contribute over $148 million to causes since 2020 , surpassing our commitment to reach $100M between 2020-2025.

Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion

Our inaugural 2022-2023 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Report represents Qurate Retail Group's unwavering dedication to an inclusive environment, to equity, and to a sense of belonging for every team member, business partner, and customer. Our comprehensive DE&I strategy includes a holistic approach focused on four strategic pillars: Our People, Our Culture, Our Consumers & Marketplace and Our Communities . We're proud of the progress we've made against our stated goals, including achieving several ahead of schedule. Highlights include:



Goals already achieved around team member inclusion, spotlighting small businesses, supplier diversity and more.

In March 2023, QVC launched a dedicated Accessible & Adaptive category – with hundreds of products spanning fashion, home, electronics and beauty – making QVC one of the first U.S. retailers to curate the full lifestyle of accessible products into a single multi-category offering.

Key highlights from our Small Business Spotlight (SBS) program in 2022 include:

95 businesses featured; $2.9m in airtime; 2,040 hours volunteered; 92% experienced benefits1; and a diverse mix of small business owners: 28 Black-owned, 19 Disability-owned, 19 Latino- or Hispanic- owned, 18 LGBTQ+-owned, 16 Veteran-owned, 67 Women-owned and 20 Asian American/Pacific Islander-owned.

Expanded our Team Member Resource Groups (TMRGs) from four to 40 TMRGs in under two years . Additional TMRG highlights include : 2,500~ active members globally; 200+ leaders engaged in TMRGs; 150+ global TMRG events in 2023; 50+ consumer/marketplace initiatives supported; and 20+ non-profit/charitable organizations supported.

To learn more about Qurate Retail Group's Corporate Responsibility initiatives and summary reports, visit: .

1 The figures included as a breakdown of participants will not total 95 as some participants identified as members of more than one group.

1 Per SBS participant reporting pre-and post- program business metrics, submitted by 52% of our 95 SBS participants.

###