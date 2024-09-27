Qatar Participates In Event On Achieving Sustainable Development Goals For All

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar has participated in an event entitled "Learnings from Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN): Achieving the SDGs for all and leaving no woman or girl behind," at the invitation of the Kingdom of Thailand, the ASEAN Secretariat and UN Women, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by Acting Director of the International Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nouf Khalid Al Suwaidi.

