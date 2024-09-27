Iran's President Condemns Israeli Attacks On Beirut As Flagrant“War Crime”
9/27/2024 9:09:02 PM
TEHRAN, Sept 28 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, yesterday, condemned recent Israeli airstrikes on Dahieh, a southern suburb of Beirut, as a“flagrant and unconceivable war crime.”
In a message, Pezeshkian said, Israel's actions against the Palestinian and Lebanese people, underscore the international community's failure to halt what he termed, the“Israeli regime's terrorism machine,” characterising the Zionist Israel, as the“biggest threat” to regional and global peace and security.
He urged all nations, particularly Muslim countries, to strongly condemn the attacks, stating that, the airstrikes further revealed the nature of the Zionist Israel's“state terrorism.”
The Iranian president extended condolences to the victims' families, and vowed that the Iranian government would pursue accountability for the“crime,” affirming support for the Lebanese people and the broader resistance movement.
Pezeshkian's message followed powerful airstrikes earlier that day, which aimed at Hezbollah's headquarters, resulting in at least six fatalities and injuring 91 others.– NNN-IRNA
