Yemen's Houthis Fired“Ballistic Missile, Drone” Deep Into Israel Territory

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Sept 28 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis said yesterday in a statement that, they had fired“a ballistic missile and a drone” deep into Israeli territory..

“In support of Palestine and Lebanon, we carried out a military operation against an Israeli target in the Jaffa area, Tel Aviv, using a ballistic missile, and launched a drone attack on another vital Israeli target, in the coastal Israeli city of Ashkelon,” the statement, aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, quoted Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, as saying.

The two operations, occurring on Thursday night,“achieved their goals successfully,” Sarea noted, vowing to continue strikes against Israeli targets, to support the resistance of“brothers in Palestine and Lebanon.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli military confirmed earlier in a statement that, militants in Yemen launched at least one missile towards Israel overnight between Thursday and Friday, setting off air raid sirens across central Israel, including Tel Aviv.

The Zionist army said, the missile was“successfully” intercepted and that details were still under review, reporting“no casualties.”

This latest Houthi attack on Tel Aviv follows two previous ones targeting central Israel – a drone attack in July that killed one person and a missile attack earlier this month that caused a fire in an empty area in Kfar Daniel, another location in the region, according to Israeli media outlets.

The Houthis, which control large swathes of northern Yemen, have been attacking“Israeli-linked” shipping near the country's coastline since Nov, last year, in support of Palestinians in their conflict with the invasion Zionist Israelis.

The Houthis are aligned with the anti-Israel“axis of resistance,” which also includes Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, and militant groups in Iraq and Syria, among others.– NNN-SABA

