Hungary To Take Part Meeting Of Brazil, China's Friends Of Peace Initiative

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hungary will take part in the inaugural meeting of the Friends of Peace initiative in New York, co-led by China and Brazil, with a call to launch peace talks to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible.

This was reported on X by the spokesperson for the Hungarian government, Zoltan Kovacs, referring to the statement by the of Foreign Affairs, Peter Szijjarto.

The foreign minister said "the majority of the world" wants peace, adding that countries in the Global South, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, are frustrated over“paying the price for a distant war". The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry reiterated the opinion that the arms supplies to Ukraine "only prolong the conflict and increase the suffering".

It is noted that Hungary, France, and Switzerland are the only European countries invited to participate in the said peace initiative.

"Hungary supports this diplomatic effort, aligned with the Chinese-Brazilian peace plan, which stresses diplomacy as the only solution, preventing nuclear escalation, and avoiding the division of the world into East and West blocs," Kovacs said in a post.

As reported, on September 27, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China, Brazil and some other countries representing the so-called Global South agreed to set up the "Friends of Peace" platform, within the framework of which they plan to contribute to the peaceful settlement of the "Ukraine crisis."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 27, Brazil plans to discuss in New York with representatives of 20 countries of the Global South its "six-point peace plan" drawn up jointly with China to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Colombia, Egypt, Indonesia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and other countries of the Global South are expected to take part in the meeting.

