Ukraine Exports More Than 10M T Of Grain, Leguminous Crops In New Season

Ukraine has exported 10.053 million tonnes of grain and leguminous since the beginning of 2024/2025 marketing year (MY)

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food wrote this on its website, referring to data provided by the State Customs Service, Ukrinform reports.

In 2024/2025 MY, as of September 27, Ukraine has already exported 5.802 million tonnes of wheat (3.115 million tonnes last year), 1.253 million tonnes of barley (603 thousand tonnes), 7.5 thousand tonnes of rye (0.7 thousand tonnes) and 2.734 million tonnes (2.599 million tonnes) of corn.

Over the reporting period, Ukraine also exported 18.3 thousand tonnes of flour (against 35.1 thousand tonnes in the same period last year).

As reported, the global exports of grains and pulses in 2024/2025 MY are expected to reach 43.2 million tonnes.