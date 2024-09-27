Russian Airstrikes Leave Two Injured In Kharkiv, Kupiansk Districts
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two civilians sustained injuries as Russian bombs targeted Kharkiv and Kupiansk district on Friday.
That's according to the Prosecutor General's Office , Ukrinform reports.
The investigation found that on September 27, at around 16:00, the enemy launched airstrikes on the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district. Residential infrastructure was affected. A local woman, 43, suffered an explosive injury.
At 16:30, the Russians hit the village of Novo-osynove, Kupisnak district, employing tactical aircraft. A number of residential buildings were damaged.
As per tentative reports, the attacks involved FAB-250 bombs with an UMPK guide module.
Around 17:00, Russia launched another airstrike on Kharkiv. A bomb hit an open area in the Kyivskyi district. Fences and windows of at least 10 residential buildings sustained damage. A local man, 73, suffered an explosive injury.
According to an update, the city was hit by a D-30SN UMPB bomb.
Prosecutors and police are documenting the war crimes committed by Russian pilots.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 27, around 17:00, Russia bombarded the outskirts of Kharkiv using a KAB glide bomb.
