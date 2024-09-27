New York Life Investments Announces Changes To ETF Lineup

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--New York Life Investments today announced plans to liquidate the following ETFs (the“Funds”) as part of the company's regular review of its product line-up:



NYLI 500 International (IQIN)

NYLI CBRE NextGen ETF (ROOF) NYLI Engender Equality ETF (EQUL)

The Funds will cease trading and no longer accept creation or redemption orders after close on November 20, 2024. Proceeds of the liquidation are expected to be sent to on or about November 27, 2024.

About New York Life Investments

With over $727 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024, New York Life Investments , a Pensions & Investments' Top 30 Largest Money Manager*, is comprised of the affiliated global asset management businesses of its parent company, New York Life Insurance Company , and offers clients access to specialized, independent investment teams through its family of affiliated boutiques. New York Life Investments remains committed to clients through a combination of the diverse perspectives of its boutiques and a long-lasting focus on sustainable relationships.

*New York Life Investment Management ranked 26th largest institutional investment manager in Pensions & Investments' Largest Money Managers 2024 published June 2024, based on worldwide institutional AUM as of 12/31/23. No direct or indirect compensation was paid for the creation and distribution of this ranking.

All investments are subject to risk and will fluctuate in value.

Consider the Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus and the statement of additional information include this and other relevant information about the Funds and are available by visiting nylinvestments or calling (888) 474-7725. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

