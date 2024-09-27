Biomednewsbreaks - Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TELO), Science Of Longevity Featured In Upcoming Episode Of“Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew”

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TELO) , a preclinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to lead developments in longevity science through the of age-related conditions, will be spotlighted during the upcoming episode of“Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew.” The show will be broadcast on Fox Business at 5:30 p.m. EST on Sept. 29, 2024. Dr. Drew will talk with Telomir Pharmaceuticals special advisor Dr. Michael F. Roizen, MD, about the science of longevity and the importance that telomeres, or the protective end caps of chromosomes, have on the aging process. During the episode, Roizen will explain how TELO's Telomir-1-a novel small molecule has potential to transform the treatment of age-related conditions and extend healthy human and canine lifespans.

“We have launched multiple research projects to expedite the submission of both veterinary and human regulatory applications for Telomir-1, aiming to bring what could be one of the greatest discoveries in longevity science to the forefront,” said Telomir Pharmaceuticals chair and CEO Erez Aminov in the press release.“Telomir-1 holds the potential to significantly impact how we approach aging, and with these ongoing studies, we are committed to accelerating the path to clinical trials. We want to thank Dr. Drew for affording us the opportunity to spread the word about this exciting science.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Telomir Pharmaceuticals is a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company seeking to lead development in longevity science in both humans and animals. The company is focused on the development of

Telomir-1, a novel small molecule designed to lengthen the DNA's protective telomere caps, which are crucial in the aging process. Telomeres are the protective end caps of a chromosome made up of DNA sequences and proteins. As humans age, telomeres shorten, with metal reactivity accelerating the process, which presents humans and pet animals with an increased chance of contracting a number of degenerative and age-related diseases. Telomir's goal is to develop, gain regulatory approval for and commercialize Telomir-1, proposed to be dosed orally, with the broader aim of promoting longevity and enhancing overall quality of life. For more information about the company, visit the website

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to TELO are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN