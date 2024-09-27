Giriraj Singh Receives ‘Threatening’ Phone Call From Pakistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Sep 27 (IANS) Union Giriraj Singh and his district representative in Begusarai received WhatsApp calls from Pakistan-based numbers and the caller threatened them with dire consequences on Friday.

Amrendra Kumar Amar, the representative of Union Minister Giriraj Singh, said that they received a WhatsApp call from a Pakistan-based number (+923276100973) on Friday at around 11:28 AM.

“The caller initially assumed he was speaking with Giriraj Singh and began threatening with dire consequences. Upon that he was speaking to me, the caller continued to threaten both me and the Union Minister,” said Amar.

He said that he wrote a complaint to the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Begusarai, requesting them to register an FIR and initiate an investigation into the matter.

Amar urged the authorities to take the necessary steps to identify the caller and assess any potential security threats.

“This move highlights the seriousness of the incident, as any call from a foreign number, particularly from Pakistan, can raise concerns about possible security risks or harassment targeting public figures,” Amar said.

Amar also mentioned that he informed Jay Krishna, the Personal Assistant of Union Minister Giriraj Singh, about the suspicious call.

“During the call, the caller reportedly mentioned the arrest of an individual,” he said.

Giriraj Singh, the BJP MP from Begusarai, is known for his strong stance on issues related to Hindutva and often makes statements on religious lines, which has positioned him as a prominent hardcore Hindu leader in Bihar.

Given his political profile and vocal advocacy on sensitive topics, incidents like this are taken seriously as they may indicate potential security risks or attempts at intimidation. The involvement of law enforcement and the request for an investigation underscore the gravity of the situation.