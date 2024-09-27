Naked Diablo Is The Premium Tequila Brand That Is Exploding On The Global Tequila Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

What Makes Naked

Diablo Tequila Different?

Naked Diablo differs in many ways from typical tequila companies by offering eight tequilas, including three flavors: Coffee, Vanilla, Cinnamon and a red Blanco overproof. Naked Diablo has taken over five years and millions of dollars to reach this stage.

8 Different Naked Diablo Premium Tequila Flavor Profiles

It's a well-known fact that tequila sales continue to grow yearly in the USA and globally, especially in the premium category. The number of well-known celebrities and sporting stars putting their name on and investing millions if not tens of millions of dollars in tequila companies has also increased massively.

Naked Diablo partnered with Mexico's most awarded distillery. The distillery produces tequila for the likes of basketball legend Michael Jordan›s (and his four other billionaire NBA team owner partners) company, Cincoro, 21 Seed (which has just had a nine-figure buy-in from Diageo because they only sell flavored tequila), Tesla Tequila, and many others.

Why is Naked Diablo considered a premium tequila?

Naked Diablo is in the premium range because of the quality, taste, and smoothness. Naked Diablo tequila is produced from sustainably sourced highland and lowland agaves. Naked Diablo currently has eight SKUs. Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, Extra Anejo, Reposado Cinnamon, Reposado Coffee, Reposado Vanilla, and Blanco 55% Extra Strength. The company also has several new tequila flavors ready in the pipeline to take advantage of the growing flavored market.

Premium tequila in the Anejo, Extra Anejo segments is exploding and Naked Diablo is incredible tasting which fits perfectly into this growing premium market segment.

Naked Diablo was conceived when the Fitzpatrick Family was opening up a new restaurant in Manchester England called El Diablo Tequila & Taco Bar. Marketing advisors presented that the Tequila industry is on fire and if the Fitzpatrick family position their tequila in two main areas, premium and create flavors they would differentiate from a competitive marketplace as flavors will become popular just like what the Gin, the Rum, the Vodka and Whiskey markets have done with flavors.

Naked Diablo is

Incredible tasting and a smooth tequila with world class flavored profiles that align with what the consumer wants. Reposado Coffee makes amazing Espresso Martinis, 8 SKU's with more innovative flavors in the pipeline that taps in the growing cocktail

explosion.

What makes Naked Diablo different according to a recent survey?

The Global Flavored Spirits Market is estimated to achieve a registered CAGR of 4.28% and reach approximately USD $32,768.7 Billion by 2026.

What are flavored distilled spirits?

They are alcoholic beverages in which some specific flavor profile has been put together or added. The flavors infused in the spirits are usually extracted from fruits, spices, wild herbs, or raw nuts, and in the case of Naked Diablo's Coffee, coffee beans.

The Fitzpatrick family created tequila that people love and enjoy, but there was a science behind their initial choice of three flavors.

Coffee is the second most consumed beverage in the world after tea, with hundreds of millions of cups sold daily. The United States is the single largest consumer of coffee in the world, so how many coffee drinkers will try our Reposado Coffee

Tequila!

Vanilla is a hugely popular flavor, the number one ice cream flavor globally, and loved by tens of millions of people.

Cinnamon tequila could have the same impact on the market as the number one whisky flavor has, which is cinnamon. In fact, cinnamon flavored whisky has over 50% of the flavored whisky market.

