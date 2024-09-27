Encinitas Dentist Dr. Justin Smith Elevates Dental Care With Innovative 3D Printing At Cliffside Family Dentistry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ENCINITAS, Calif., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cliffside Family Dentistry is now offering 3D printing to improve the accuracy and efficiency of restorations, including crowns, bridges, and implants. This addition complements our existing advanced tools such as digital X-rays, the NomadTM X-Ray Gun, and intra-oral cameras. Together, these technologies streamline the process, reduce wait times, and enhance patient comfort. Our focus remains on delivering precise, high-quality care tailored to each patient's needs.

Dr. Justin Smith reported, "Integrating 3D printing allows us to deliver faster, more precise restorations and enhance patient comfort. At Cliffside Family Dentistry, our focus is on using the latest technology to provide the best care possible."

At our dental practice , we use advanced technology like 3D printing, digital X-rays, intra-oral cameras, and soft tissue lasers to enhance diagnosis and treatment planning. This results in less invasive, more effective treatments with faster recovery times. Our focus on innovation and patient-centered care ensures efficient, comfortable, and personalized dental experiences, reducing the need for multiple visits and prioritizing your comfort.

"I strongly recommend Cliffside Family Dentistry for your dental care. The staff are highly professional, knowledgeable, efficient, and friendly." - Francine Fomon Masiel

3D printing allows for precise, customized dental restorations like crowns, bridges, and implants, ensuring a perfect fit and long-lasting results. By using digital scanning with 3D printing, we avoid traditional molds, providing a more comfortable, gag-free experience. This technology also speeds up the creation of restorations, so you can receive crowns

or bridges in just a few days instead of weeks, reducing downtime and visits.

Discover the benefits of 3D printing at Cliffside Family Dentistry . Our new technology speeds up and improves the precision of dental restorations like crowns, bridges, and implants. Combined with our digital X-rays, NomadTM X-Ray Gun, and intra-oral cameras, this innovation ensures faster, more accurate treatments and enhanced comfort. Don't wait weeks for restorations. Schedule your appointment today to experience quicker, more comfortable care. Call us at (760) 632-2410 visit our website at now to see how our advanced technology can improve your dental experience.

Media Contact

Dr. Justin Smith

Cliffside Family Dentistry

Phone Number: (760) 632-2410

Email: [email protected]



SOURCE Cliffside Family Dentistry

