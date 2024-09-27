Brazil’S Tourism Boom: Foreign Visitors Inject Record R$26 Billion In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's sector has reached new heights in 2024. Foreign visitors spent over R$26 billion ($4.77 billion) from January to August, setting a 29-year record.



This figure surpasses last year's by 10% for the same period. August alone saw international tourists contribute more than R$3 billion ($550 million) to the Brazilian economy.



In addition, the Central released these impressive statistics on Wednesday, highlighting the country's growing appeal.



The first eight months of 2024 welcomed 4.45 million international tourists to Brazil. This marks a 10.7% increase compared to 2023 and slightly exceeds the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.



August 2024 witnessed 417,900 international travelers exploring Brazilian cities. This number represents a 14.5% rise from the same month in 2023, indicating a strong recovery.







Tourism Minister Celso Sabino emphasized the government's commitment to attracting more international visitors. He highlighted efforts to improve air connectivity and enhance tourist infrastructure across destinations.



Sabino attributed the growth to strengthened international promotion initiatives. He stressed Brazil's unique combination of natural beauty, culture, and gastronomy as key attractions for global travelers.



The federal government has set ambitious goals through its National Tourism Plan 2024-2027. It aims to make Brazil the top tourist destination in South America by 2027.



The plan outlines specific targets: 8.1 million annual international visitors and US$8.1 billion in revenue. These objectives reflect Brazil's determination to capitalize on its tourism potential.



Brazil's tourism industry shows promising signs of growth and resilience. The record-breaking figures demonstrate the country's appeal to international travelers seeking diverse experiences.



As Brazil continues to invest in its tourism sector, it positions itself as a major player in the global travel market. The coming years may see further increases in visitor numbers and economic benefits.

