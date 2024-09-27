Russia Setting Up Metal Traps Along Crimea Bridge To Protect It Against Sea Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Off the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea, along the Crimea bridge, the Russians have been spotted placing metal drone traps into the sea.

The traps are brought on barges and pontoons before they are put in water using a floating crane, the Crimean Wind Telegram reports, according to Ukrinform.

"The invaders continue to put traps in the strait along the Crimea bridge," the report reads.

The metal structures are manufactured at the Zatoka Plant, according to the civic watchdog.

Russians installing towers with air defense systems on Tuzla Spit to protect Crimea

"The Russians launch the effort a little more than a month ago. Rumor has it Ukraine already has underwater drones in service," the report added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russians are erecting an unidentified protective structure for the Crimea bridge.