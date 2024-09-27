15 Killed, 25 Missing After Unlicensed Gold Mine Collapses In Indonesia

(MENAFN- IANS) Jakarta, Sep 27 (IANS) At least 15 workers were killed and 25 others after an unlicensed mine collapsed in the Indonesian province of West Sumatra, a local disaster mitigation agency reported on Friday.

The incident reportedly occurred in Nagari Sungai Abu in the province's Solok regency, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the local disaster mitigation agency.

Solok Disaster Mitigation Agency Chief Irwan Efendi told local that 15 miners were killed in the disaster, with three others suffering injuries and 25 others missing, he added.

According to him, more rescuers with heavy equipment have been deployed to evacuate victims in the location.

Unlicensed mines are common across the archipelagic country and several accidents have occurred in the past years.

In July, more than 20 people died and over 10 were still missing in a landslide at an unlicensed gold mine in the eastern province of Gorontalo.