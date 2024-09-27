Bihar Bridge Collapses Due To Flooding In Bhagalpur River, Several Villages Disconnected Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A recently-constructed bridge in Bihar collapsed on Friday - cutting off several villages in Bhagalpur district. The incident is the latest in a series of mishaps that have plagued the state and took place as a river overflowed near Mustafapur village.



“The incident happened at around 6 am on Friday when one pillar of a small bridge over a road, which connects the Pirpauti-Babupur area with Bakharpur Road, slightly went down. Not the whole structure,” District Magistrate Nawal Kishor Choudhary told PTI.

The incident has also prompted sharp criticism from the opposition with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav lashing out at the Nitish Kumar-led administration.

“Another bridge collapsed in Bhagalpur. In Nitish Kumar's regime, the roots of corruption are deep but the foundation of bridges is weak. The state witnessed the collapse of several bridges, constructed at the cost of several crores, in the last 2-3 months,” he wrote on X.





More to come...