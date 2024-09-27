Broadcasting & Cable TV North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Broadcasting & Cable TV North America (NAFTA) Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The NAFTA Broadcasting & Cable TV industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: size (value, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights



The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico. The broadcasting & cable tv industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $160.6 billion in Mexico was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of -1.9% over the 2019-23 period.

Within the broadcasting & cable tv industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $146.3 billion in 2023. This was followed by Canada and Mexico, with a value of $8.5 and $5.8 billion, respectively. The US is expected to lead the broadcasting & cable tv industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $133.8 billion in 2028, followed by Canada and Mexico with expected values of $8.8 and $6.6 billion, respectively.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions

2 NAFTA Broadcasting & Cable TV

2.1. Industry Outlook

3 Broadcasting & Cable TV in Canada

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

5 Broadcasting & Cable TV in Mexico

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis

6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data

7 Broadcasting & Cable TV in The United States

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis

8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data

9 Company Profiles

9.1. Comcast Corporation

9.2. China Central Television

9.3. RTL Group SA

9.4. Paramount Global Inc

9.5. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited

9.6. Nippon Television Holdings Inc

9.7. Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation

9.8. Sky Limited

9.9. MFE-MediaForEurope N.V.

9.10. Television Francaise 1 SA

9.11. Vivendi S.A.

9.12. Metropole Television SA

9.13. France Televisions SA

9.14. Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen

9.15. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

9.16. Australian Broadcasting Corp

9.17. Foxtel Group

9.18. Southern Cross Media Group Ltd

9.19. Special Broadcasting Service Corp

9.20. Globo Comunicacao e Participacoes S.A.

9.21. Rogers Communications, Inc.

9.22. Bell Media Inc.

9.23. Corus Entertainment Inc

9.24. Hunan Interactive Entertainment Media Co Ltd

9.25. Jiangsu Broadcasting Cable Information Network Corp Ltd

9.26. Shanghai Media Group

9.27. Prasar Bharati

9.28. Sun TV Network Ltd

9.29. TV18 Broadcast Ltd

9.30. PT. Global Mediacom Tbk

9.31. PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk

9.32. RAI Radiotelevisione Italiana SpA

9.33. Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation

9.34. Fuji Media Holdings Inc

9.35. TBS Holdings Inc

9.36. Grupo Televisa S.A.B.

9.37. TV Azteca SAB de CV

9.38. Grupo Multimedios, S.A DE C.V.

9.39. Nederlandse Publieke Omroep

9.40. Viaplay Group AB

9.41. AT&T Inc

9.42. JSC Gazprom Media Holding

9.43. Tricolor TV

9.44. Sveriges Television AB

9.45. Danish Broadcasting Corporation

9.46. Yleisradio Oy

9.47. Norsk Rikskringkasting AS

9.48. MediaCorp Pte Ltd

9.49. Singapore Telecommunications Ltd

9.50. StarHub Ltd

9.51. MultiChoice Africa (Pty) Limited

9.52. South African Broadcasting Corp SOC Ltd

9.53. Sentech Ltd

9.54. StarSat

9.55. Seoul Broadcasting System

9.56. Korean Broadcasting System

9.57. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA

9.58. Atresmedia Corporacion de Medios de Comunicacion SA

9.59. Corporacion Radio Television Espanola SA

9.60. Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding A.S.

9.61. Digiturk

9.62. Turkish Radio and Television Corporation

9.63. BT Group plc

9.64. British Broadcasting Corporation

9.65. ITV plc

