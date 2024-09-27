MOBIA Technology Innovations Proudly Earns A Place On The Globe And Mail’S Sixth Annual Ranking Of Canada’S Top Growing Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOBIA Innovations is delighted to announce it has ranked No. 274 in the 2024 Report on Business magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. MOBIA earned its place on the list for a fourth year in a row with three-year growth of 140%.

MOBIA's passion for creating value for customers fuels innovation and drives the company to push the limits of what's possible, creating custom solutions to solve complex business problems. Added to its deep technical bench, this focus on innovation has helped MOBIA achieve growth during a time of economic uncertainty.“The rise of new technologies, like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation, has opened a whole new world of opportunities for our customers,” said Mike Reeves, President at MOBIA.“But the evolution of these technologies creates its share of challenges, too. As a company, we're committed to being the partner they can lean on to execute complex business transformations that create competitive advantage in shifting markets.”

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 416 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2024 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine.

“Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders,” says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine.“And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country.”

"The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's Canada's Top Growing Companies' winners for achieving exceptional growth and resilience in facing business challenges," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail.“It is a testament to dedication, strategic vision, and innovative drive.”

