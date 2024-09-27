VWO Announces Strategic Partnership With Columbus To Scale Conversions For Clients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The partnership aims to enhance customer experience and drive growth through advanced experimentation and optimisation solutions

- Garret Cunningham, Director Global Optimisation, ColumbusNEW DELHI, INDIA, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VWO, a leading experience optimisation platform, is delighted to announce its strategic partnership with Columbus, a leading digital consultancy specialising in business transformation and cloud services. This collaboration is set to enhance the digital transformation journey for enterprises by integrating VWO's advanced experience optimisation tools with Columbus' expertise in driving data-led customer experiences.The partnership aims to provide businesses with an end-to-end solution to maximise their digital potential through comprehensive optimisation and personalised user experiences. By leveraging VWO's robust suite of A/B testing, user insights, feature management, and personalisation tools, Columbus will help its clients improve conversion rates, reduce sales funnel leakage, and enhance the overall user journey."Columbus has proven expertise in helping companies navigate digital transformation. VWO's powerful optimisation capabilities along with the expertise of Columbus will empower businesses in the UK to make data-driven decisions that lead to improved user engagement and significant growth. We are thrilled about this partnership and the advanced optimisation solutions it offers for our clients," said Sparsh Gupta, CEO of VWO.As digital businesses face increasing pressure to provide seamless and relevant customer experiences, this partnership will enable clients to optimise their digital strategies with minimal impact on page load speeds and no overage fees, two of VWO's key advantages. Columbus Global's clients will now have access to powerful features such as heatmaps, session recordings, and customer surveys, helping them gather granular behavioural insights and refine their customer engagement strategies."Since the early days of Endless Gain, our partnership with VWO has been instrumental to our success. Now, as part of Columbus, this collaboration enters an exciting new chapter with even greater potential. Together, we're poised to push boundaries and deliver innovative, impactful solutions for our clients. We're eager to build on the strong foundation we've established and continue driving shared success," said Garret Cunningham, Director Global Optimisation at Columbus.This partnership underscores VWO's commitment to expanding its global footprint and driving success for businesses through seamless experimentation and advanced optimisation solutions. Columbus' industry expertise will further amplify the benefits VWO offers, making it easier for organisations to test, analyse, and personalise their digital experiences.About ColumbusAt Columbus, our vision is to be the preferred service provider of digital business solutions globally. Our mission is to help companies transform, maximise and future-proof their business. And we've been doing that since 1989, with more than 1,600 employees serving over 2,500 customers worldwide.We've had over 30 years to build up our portfolio of comprehensive solutions, deep industry knowledge, extensive technology expertise, and profound customer insights. We specialise in helping companies reach their goals for growth by finding and implementing the right digital business solutions for them. To learn more, visitAbout VWOVWO is an experience optimisation platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimisation programs backed by customer behaviour data. We provide a suite of tightly integrated capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioural insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalise experiences, and improve customer experience across the entire buying journey. To learn more, visit

Mareen Cherian

VWO

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.