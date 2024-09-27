Qatar Emerges As A Global Powerhouse In Aviation And Connectivity, Says QCAA Adviser

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar continues to demonstrate its resilience by emerging as a true global powerhouse in the industry. The country has become a vital bridge and gateway to the world by having its award-winning national carrier Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport (HIA).

In its recent edition of the Qatar Sky Magazine, Mustafa Fakhri, Adviser for Air Statistics and Information at Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) noted that the airport, passenger growth, and connectivity have impacted the economic and global influence of the country. This continues to result in Qatar's improving GDP growth and extensively boosts the leisure industry.

Emphasising HIA's seamless efficiency in connecting passengers across the world for nearly 10 years, he said,“The airport has witnessed remarkable growth in passenger numbers and air cargo traffic. With its world-class infrastructure, strategic location, and advanced facilities, the HIA has become a beacon of excellence in the aviation industry.”

Strategically positioned in the heart of the Middle East, Qatar's national airline and the HIA continue to connect the East and West across major prime cities in the world.

The official also remarked on the increasing number of passengers in record numbers since the inception of the airport in 2014. Fakhri said,“The airport's commitment to providing exceptional services, state-of-the-art facilities, and a seamless travel experience has attracted travellers from all corners of the world.”

In terms of the topmost countries that are linked with Qatar, India tops with the highest number of weekly seats and frequency as per IATA global airline schedules.

The list is followed by both the US and the UK based on the allocated capacity, while the UAE and Saudi Arabia take the spot based on the number of weekly flights.

According to the IATA Global Schedule data for this year's summer period, the top destinations from Doha based on weekly allocated seat capacity reveal London in the first place, followed by Dubai, Bangkok, and Istanbul.

Last year, Qatar's airport witnessed nearly 46 million passengers, making a record passenger number with a growth factor reaching 28.5 percent compared to its previous years.

“The airport's continuous focus on customer satisfaction, efficient operations, and expanding flight routes has contributed to its rising popularity among global travellers,” the adviser said. However, this exceptional achievement in its aviation sector augments Qatar's economy in diverse ways. The official underscored that the country“strategically invested” in enhancing its aviation infrastructure and comprehending the market's potential as a catalyst for economic diversification and employment opportunities.

Fakhri praised the connectivity by Qatar Airways and HIA positioning the country as a world-leading business and leisure destination.

“The ease of travel has attracted multinational corporations, international events, and major conferences to Qatar, boosting business and tourism sectors significantly,” he stated. The advisor added,“The nation's commitment to cultural exchange and tourism promotion has resulted in a steady influx of visitors from around the world.”