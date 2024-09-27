US Trains Laser Weapon At China Without A Strategic Plan

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The US has deployed a laser weapon-equipped destroyer to Japan, a strategic, cutting-edge show of force amid rising tensions with China.

This month, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that the USS Preble, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer equipped with the advanced High Laser with Integrated Optical-dazzler and Surveillance (HELIOS) laser weapon, has been forward-deployed to Japan's Yokosuka naval base south of Tokyo.

The Preble is set to conduct tests of its HELIOS system-a high-energy laser with integrated optical dazzler and surveillance-during its Pacific crossing, according to the SCMP report. The deployment underscores the US commitment to Japan's defense and counters China's rising naval power by positioning its most capable units in the region.

The SCMP report notes that the USS Preble's deployment coincides with the release of the US Navy's Navigation Plan 2024 , which, for the first time, acknowledges the potential for conflict with China by 2027.

The 30-page document from Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti outlines two main US objectives: improving naval preparedness and bolstering the US Navy's involvement in the broader US joint warfare system.

The plan focuses on seven key areas, including addressing maintenance backlogs, increasing the use of robotic and autonomous systems, improving recruitment and retention of sailors and strengthening infrastructure while emphasizing the significance of multi-domain operations and technological advancements.

The plan aims to maintain the US Navy's dominance using AI, robotics and distributed maritime operations to improve readiness and warfighter skills. It emphasizes the need to address future challenges and prepare for high-end combat.

Lockheed Martin's HELIOS is a high-energy laser weapon system designed to combat unmanned aerial systems (UAS), small boats and other threats by combining a potent, scalable laser with optical dazzling and surveillance functions.