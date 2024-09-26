Sri Lanka Reinstates Previous Visa Issuance System

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Colombo, September 26 ( ): The Sri Lankan has officially reinstated the previous visa issuance system, effective from 12:00 midnight of September 26, 2024, the President's Division said.

This action comes after the previous government failed to comply with a Supreme Court order regarding the matter.

The new of Public Security, Vijitha Herath, addressed the recent visa issues, stating that the government has taken swift action to resolve the challenges faced in obtaining visas over the past 24 hours. Starting from 12.00 midnight today (26), all foreigners will be able to apply for visas under the previous system.

Minister Vijitha Herath further elaborated:

“The visa facility provided by the VFS Global has caused significant difficulties for many. Specially, foreigners arriving in Sri Lanka experienced considerable challenges in obtaining their visas.

In response, and following a court decision, the Ministry of Public Security has intervened to resume visa issuance under the previous system within the past 24 hours. From 12.00 midnight today, foreigners can easily apply for visas online, which will be processed within 24 hours. This marks a significant improvement.

The visa issue has caused great distress, but we have now addressed this problem. We consulted with the Attorney General and acted promptly based on the court ruling.

Furthermore, we have initiated an immediate forensic audit to investigate the irregularities associated with the VFS Global. Any discrepancies found will be subject to legal action in the future. As a result, those in business and investment sectors will now have access to the same visa facilities.” (PMD)

Old visa regime is back

Free Visa Category

01. A free Visa regime is implemented for nationals of China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Japan with immediate effect.

02. Nationals of the above-nominated countries possessing Diplomatic, Official, Public Affairs, Service, and Ordinary passports are eligible to enjoy a visa-free regime under this scheme.

03. Above nominated nationals should apply for Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) before arriving in Sri Lanka subject to granting/issuing free of charge.

04. Under this scheme tourists can enjoy a 30 days free visa period and a double entry facility is permitted from the date of first arrival into Sri Lanka within 30 days.

05. Applicants who have obtained a free visa and need to stay in Sri Lanka for more than 30 days can apply for an extension by paying the appropriate visa fee.

06. Please note that this particular visa-free regime applies to the above seven nominated countries and the rest of the countries may follow the general rules and regulations applicable to Sri Lanka ETA.

