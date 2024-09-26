Haitian Leader Supports Creating UN-Led Mission To Quell Country’S Gang Violence

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) NEW YORK, USA – Haiti is becoming more resilient, but can only fully recover with international solidarity, Edgard Leblanc Fils said on Thursday, voicing support for a UN-led peacekeeping mission to combat gang violence that has“paralyzed” the nation and left its people desperate and nearly without hope.

In his remarks to the UN General Assembly's annual debate, Leblanc, Haiti's transitional leader, called for the start of a discussion on the transformation of the currently deployed Security Support Mission into a UN-mandated peacekeeping operation.

“This transformation would make it possible to secure more stable funding and expand the mission's capabilities, but also to strengthen the commitment of UN Member States to security in Haiti,” he said, going on to paint a dire picture of a county whose future is at risk as it struggles to rein in rampaging gang violence.

Haiti is currently in the grips of an“unprecedented security crisis” characterized by the increase of armed gangs, generalized violence and political instability.“Citizens are living in fear of even moving about freely or going to school, particularly around the capital Port au Prince.”

This situation is impacting all aspects of Haitian life, weakening the country's institutions, paralyzing the economy and undermining hope in a better tomorrow, said Leblanc, who's official title is president of the Presidential Council of the Transition.

“The future of the country is under threat: 50 per cent of the gang members around the capital region are children – girls and boys that are used as cannon fodder in gang operations against the Haitian police,” he continued.

Yet, despite the challenges they face,“the Haitian people refuse to be overcome by despair,” said Leblanc, stressing that his transitional council is determined to lead Haiti towards peace, security and participatory democracy through the holding of a national conference that would put forward candidates for national elections.

Leblanc went on to recall the dedication and hardworking spirit Haitians showed at home and abroad. Indeed, Haitian immigrants have long played a significant role in American society, he said telling the Assembly that he was grateful to those who had shown solidarity toward Haitian migrants, especially in the US town of Springfield, Ohio.

“The passions that naturally arise during an election campaign should never serve as a pretext for xenophobia or racism in a country such as the United States – a country forged by immigrants from all countries.”

