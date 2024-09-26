Eastern Congo: Civilian Casualties Mount As Rwandan Forces And M23 Rebels Clash

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The conflict in the eastern Republic of the Congo has intensified throughout 2024. Rwandan forces and the M23 rebel group have shelled displacement camps near Goma.



Congolese and allied militias have also committed abuses against civilians in the area. Human Rights Watch has documented numerous on densely populated areas around Goma.



These attacks have killed and many civilians, including children. The use of heavy artillery in populated zones violates international humanitarian law.



Over half a million people have fled to displacement camps surrounding Goma. The total number of displaced people in North Kivu now stands at about 2.4 million.



These camps have become targets for indiscriminate shelling by Rwandan and M23 forces. On May 3, a particularly deadly attack struck the 8ème CEPAC displacement site.







At least 17 civilians, including 15 children, lost their lives in this incident. The attack involved 122mm artillery rockets launched from Rwandan and M23 positions northwest of Sake.

Humanitarian Crisis in Congo

Congolese forces have placed artillery near displacement camps, putting civilians at risk. This has made the camps vulnerable to counterfire from opposing forces.



Aid agencies have reported difficulties accessing the camps due to ongoing military operations. Sexual violence has become a widespread problem in and around the camps.



Both Congolese forces and M23 fighters have been accused of raping women. Many victims were attacked while searching for food or firewood outside the camps.



The presence of armed men in the camps has led to increased insecurity. Residents have reported killings, lootings, and arbitrary detentions.



In some cases, militia members have extorted money from displaced people through threats and violence. Humanitarian aid delivery has been severely impacted by the fighting.



In addition, food shortages have forced many displaced people to risk their lives by returning to their fields in contested areas.



This has exposed them to further violence and exploitation. International organizations have called for an end to the violations of humanitarian law.



They urge both sides to protect civilians and allow unhindered access to humanitarian aid. Sanctions and prosecutions have been proposed for commanders responsible for war crimes.



