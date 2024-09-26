Mountain America Investment Services Welcomes Lucas Montes As Newest Wealth Advisor

A Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Services is pleased to announce the addition of Lucas Montes as the newest wealth advisor at its West Valley Branch. Originally from Argentina and a native Spanish speaker, Montes brings a wealth of experience and a unique bilingual capability that will enable him to serve a broader client base in the region.



Montes joins Mountain America Investment Services from Fidelity Investments, where he developed a strong track record of helping clients navigate complex financial landscapes. His fluency in both English and Spanish will be a significant asset to the West Valley branch, providing personalized wealth management services to the growing Hispanic community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lucas to the team,” said Chad Waddoups, vice president of wealth management.“His expertise combined with his bilingual skills will allow us to enhance the level of service we offer to our diverse clientele. We believe his experience and dedication will make a great impact here.”

As a wealth advisor, Montes will offer clients guidance on retirement planning, investment strategies, and comprehensive financial planning, with a focus on building long-term relationships.

Montes attended Utah Valley University studying business administration and personal financial planning, graduating with his bachelor's degree in 2018.

To learn more or set up a virtual or in-person meeting with Lucas, visit macu.com/lmontes . For more information about Mountain America Investment Services, visit .

