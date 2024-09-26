FM2.0 Launches New App On Ios And Google Play, Offering A Fresh Take On Music From Classic And Emerging Artists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital spotlighting new from classic rock bands and emerging artists with a classic vibe, is proud to announce the launch of its new app!

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FM2.0, the innovative digital channel dedicated to spotlighting new music from classic rock bands and emerging artists with a classic vibe, is proud to announce the launch of its new app, now available on the iOS and Google Play stores.

Launched in May 2024 by online music commentator and SiriusXM host Dean Baldwin, FM2.0 began as an experiment to explore how audiences would react to a playlist featuring new music from iconic classic rock bands, combined with emerging rock and country artists capturing the same timeless sound. The concept quickly gained traction, evolving into a platform that now features multiple hosts and specialty shows, with even more programming currently in development.

In July 2024, Baldwin and co-founder Don Thatcher expanded their vision with the creation of the Artist Link Foundation, a non-profit organization with FM2.0 as its flagship service. The Artist Link Foundation's mission is to combat the commoditization of music brought on by the negative impacts of digital technology and AI, while preserving the legacies of classic and emerging artists. The foundation aims to educate the public about consumer trends that devalue art, and to support meaningful connections between musicians and their audiences.

The new FM2.0 app features a curated playlist with specialty programs, video commentary on both iconic and up-and-coming artists, news, social media integration, and even an alarm clock that lets listeners wake up to the newest releases from legendary bands.

“In a world where AI and digital tools have turned music into a commodity, I recognized that mainstream platforms were ignoring an entire group of musicians still putting out great music,” said Dean Baldwin.“Audiences deserve the opportunity to hear these songs and to make them part of their current life experiences.”

FM2.0 offers a one-of-a-kind experience, celebrating both the enduring legacy of classic rock and the new wave of artists who embody its spirit. Whether you're a longtime fan of iconic rock acts or seeking fresh sounds with a familiar vibe, FM2.0 is the perfect destination to keep your music collection vibrant and relevant.

The FM2.0 app is now available for download on both the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. Join the movement to rediscover the art of music by tuning in to FM2.0, where new music from classic artists and emerging talent come together.

For more information, visit FM2-0.

Press Contact: Dean Baldwin

Co-Founder and Host, FM2.0

About is a digital radio channel launched in 2024, dedicated to showcasing new music from classic artists and emerging bands with a timeless sound. As part of the Artist Link Foundation, FM2.0 is committed to fostering meaningful connections between artists and audiences, while preserving artistic integrity in the face of digital disruption.

About Artist Link Foundation

Founded in 2024, the Artist Link Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on supporting classic and emerging musicians, promoting artistic integrity, and educating the public about the negative impacts of music commoditization. FM2.0 serves as the foundation's flagship platform.

