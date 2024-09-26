Beloved Christian Artist Greg Olsen Celebrates“The Spirit Of Christmas”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Greg Olsen

The Spirit of Christmas

Highly-anticipated illustrated based on Olsen's popular poem drops nationwide

- Excerpt from "The Spirit of Christmas" SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Greg Olsen , the renowned Christian artist whose work has inspired millions around the world, is celebrating Christmas early this year. In partnership with Shadow Mountain Publishing, the artist has released his long-awaited and fully-illustrated, “The Spirit of Christmas.”Olsen is known for connecting deeply with believers across the religious spectrum through his oil paintings. His most popular pieces include“The Nativity,”“The Lamb of God,” and“The Messenger,” among many others.His latest offering is no different.Based on his poem of the same name - a poignant piece which has been shared and read at many church pulpits and Christmas pageants in recent years - Olsen's 32-page hardcover gift book is hitting stores ahead of the traditional Christmas retail rush.In a twist on Christmas storytelling, which traditionally focuses on either Jesus Christ or Santa Claus, Olsen's book brings the two together for a powerful lesson. While visiting a humble home on Christmas Eve, Santa finds himself admiring a small nativity. As he holds the porcelain manger in his hands, Santa ponders why he loves Jesus so dearly. Throughout the narration, written to appeal to audiences of all ages, readers are inspired to remember the life of Christ and his role in their lives as Savior and Redeemer.The message to readers from Santa, and more importantly, from Olsen, is that Christ should always remain the singular focus of the holiday season. Olsen's final lines say it all:“That's the Spirit of Christmas when all's said and done, God's gift of love, that came as His Son!”When asked to ponder how, when, and where the idea for“The Spirit of Christmas” might have been born, Olsen recalled a childhood memory.“One of the most impactful experiences in my life happened as a young Boy Scout when my troop delivered groceries to an elderly widow on a snowy Christmas Eve,” Olsen said.“That moment, when I realized the true meaning of giving, has shaped my view of Christmas and life.”Olsen added that similar small, seemingly incidental experiences have influenced all his art, not just his latest.“My work,” he continued,“reflects the idea that everyday moments, often unnoticed, can carry the deepest meaning and connection.”“The Spirit of Christmas” is now available online and at your favorite bookstore.About Greg Olsen:Born in Iona, Idaho in 1958, artist Greg Olsen is known for his heartfelt depictions of family, nature, and faith. His work, celebrated worldwide, captures the beauty of everyday moments and the sacred. Drawing from personal experiences and deep spiritual beliefs, Greg's paintings resonate with those seeking connection and inspiration. Today, he continues to create art that touches the soul, while cherishing time with his family.About the Publisher:Shadow Mountain is a general trade publisher of fiction and non-fiction. We're the publisher of the New York Times bestselling series Fablehaven and the sequel series Dragonwatch by Brandon Mull. We're also known for our Proper Romance® line of sweet romances. Non-fiction titles include cookbooks from popular bloggers Six Sisters' Stuff as well as the New York Times best-selling history book 7 Tipping Points that Saved the World. Finally, our best-selling fiction titles include Jason F. Wright's Christmas Jars-now a major motion picture, and the award-winning The Rent Collector by Camron Wright. We cultivate stories worth telling, questions worth exploring, and beauty worth sharing to improve the lives of families, children, and our society.

