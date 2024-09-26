Azerbaijan Army Positions In Nakhchivan Direction Subjected To Fire
9/26/2024 3:15:29 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On September 26, at about 16:10, Armenian armed forces units
from the positions located in the direction of the Aravus
settlement of Gorus district, using large-caliber machine guns
subjected to fire the Azerbaijan army positions stationed in the
direction of Lakatagh settlement of Julfa district of the
Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports, citing the
Defense Ministry.
“Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the
mentioned direction,” the Ministry added.
