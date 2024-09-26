Azerbaijan Army Positions In Nakhchivan Direction Subjected To Fire

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 26, at about 16:10, Armenian units from the positions located in the direction of the Aravus settlement of Gorus district, using large-caliber machine guns subjected to fire the Azerbaijan positions stationed in the direction of Lakatagh settlement of Julfa district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

“Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction,” the added.