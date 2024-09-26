(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil will have one of the largest delegations at the School World Games, or ISF Gymnasiade, an event organized by the International School Federation (ISF). This year's competitions will be held in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, between October 23 and 31. According to the latest statement from the event's organizers released on Monday (23), there will be 246 Brazilian under 18, in a delegation consisting of 342 participants, including competitors, coaches, and referees.

The largest delegation will be the host country's at 385 athletes. The Brazilian team's number of competitors is higher than those of delegations from the United States, India, China, Azerbaijan, Mexico, Romania, Ukraine, and the United Arab Emirates, all of which are taking delegations of over one hundred athletes. Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, and Yemen will also have competitors at the event. The Saudi Arabian delegation is also noteworthy for its size: 243 athletes and 344 participants in total.

This edition of the games will feature competitions in 26 sports, including traditional Olympic events such as swimming, athletics, beach volleyball, and judo, as well as others that are specific to this event, like chess and padel, a sport similar to tennis.

Some of the sports in which Brazil will have representatives are 3×3 basketball, wrestling, athletics, judo, swimming, archery, gymnastics, dancesport, fencing, table tennis, badminton, and beach volleyball, among others. There will also be Paralympic competitions in judo, swimming, and athletics. The athletes took part in competitions and state qualifiers to earn their spot in the tournament in the Arab country.

Read more:

Parliamentary visit boosts Brazil-Bahrain ties

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Hakan Burak Altunoz/Anadolu Agency/AFP

The post Brazil to have 246 athletes competing in Bahrain appeared first on ANBA News Agency .