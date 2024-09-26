Mean And Green: All-New Dodge Charger Daytona Wins Green Car Journal 2025 Performance Green Car Of The Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUBURN HILLS,

Mich., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The all-new Dodge Charger Daytona, the next generation of American muscle and the first all-electric vehicle from the Dodge brand, is officially a mean and green muscle machine. The new Charger, led by the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car in the 670-horspower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, is also Green Car Journal's 2025 Performance Green Car of the Year.

Continue Reading



All-new Dodge Charger Daytona, the next generation of American muscle and the first all-electric vehicle from Dodge, takes home Green Car Journal's 2025 Performance Green Car of the Year award

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack retains Dodge's title as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car with 670 horsepower and 627 lb.-ft. of torque

Charger Daytona features all-electric, 400-volt dual motor system, delivering muscle car performance through standard all-wheel drive

Next-generation Charger Daytona is part of Dodge brand's first multi-energy muscle-car lineup, which will include gas-powered Dodge Charger SIXPACK models

Charger Daytona's Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system shatters preconceptions of a typical battery-electric vehicle with a signature rumble and tactile sound wave output

All Charger Daytona models include choice of an at-home Level 2 charging station or $600 charge credits through Free2move Charge

Charger Daytona Scat Pack and Charger Daytona R/T qualify for full $7,500 federal tax credit when leased First Call orders now open for two-door Charger Daytona R/T and Charger Daytona Scat Pack, with vehicles arriving in next-gen Charger Daytona-certified dealerships in the fourth quarter

The all-new Dodge Charger Daytona, the next generation of American muscle and the first all-electric vehicle from the Dodge brand, is officially a mean and green muscle machine. The new Charger, led by the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car in the 670-horspower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, is also Green Car Journal's 2025 Performance Green Car of the Year.

"The Dodge Charger Daytona lives up to the brand's storied muscle car legacy with its striking design and brute power at the ready," said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal . "What's magical is that it delivers its impressive performance through the inherent efficiency of zero-emission electric drive as it addresses the need to reduce carbon emissions and promote environmental achievement."

The Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, packing 627 lb.-ft. of torque, reaches 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds while running the quarter-mile in an estimated 11.5 seconds, with the Charger Daytona R/T model producing 496 horsepower and 404 lb.-ft. of torque. The Charger Daytona features an all-electric, 400-volt dual motor system delivering muscle car performance through standard all-wheel drive, a mechanical limited slip differential and the world's first patent-pending Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system, which shatters preconceptions of a typical battery-electric vehicle with a signature rumble and tactile sound wave output.

"The all-new Dodge Charger Daytona is a game changer not just because it's an electric vehicle, but because it's a better muscle car," said Matt McAlear, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. "For the Dodge brand, electrification is simply a means to drive performance for our enthusiasts. The new Charger Daytona delivers more horsepower than the outgoing models, wrapped in iconic exterior and interior design, and with a sound that is unlike anything you've ever heard from a battery-electric vehicle. The all-new Dodge Charger represents the Dodge brand's muscle car of the future and the brand's first multi-energy muscle car lineup, with electric and gasoline options for customers."

As the first all-electric vehicles from the Dodge brand, the Charger Daytona Scat Pack and Charger Daytona R/T also qualify for a full $7,500 federal tax credit when leased. All Charger Daytona models include the choice of an at-home Level 2 charging station or $600 charge credits through Free2move Charge , a 360-degree ecosystem launched in 2023 by Stellantis that seamlessly delivers charging and energy management to address all electric-vehicle customer needs. Both vehicles can be recharged from a 20% to 80% charge status in just over 27 minutes when using a Level 3 DC CCS fast charger. All-electric four-door Daytona Scat Pack and R/T models are scheduled to begin production in the first half of 2025.

The two-door Charger Daytona models are part of the Charger's multi-energy lineup, which will include gas-powered two-door Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O. and four-door Dodge Charger SIXPACK S.O. models, scheduled to begin production in the second half of 2025.

First Call orders are now open for the two-door coupe versions of Charger Daytona R/T and Charger Daytona Scat Pack, featuring exclusive First Call packages that include a two-day performance driving experience at Radford Racing School, a welcome kit and an exclusive VIP concierge service for customers who take delivery of a Dodge Charger Daytona sold order placed by October 31, 2024.

Two-door Charger Daytona R/T and Charger Daytona Scat Pack models will begin arriving in dealerships in the fourth quarter.



Dodge//SRT

For 110 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge, America's performance brand,

shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments in which the brand competes while moving forward to a future that includes electrified muscle in the form of the next-generation, all-new Dodge Charger.

The next-generation Dodge Charger electrifies a legend, with the Charger retaining its title as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car led by the all-new, all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack. The all-new Dodge Charger will also offer performance choices via multi-energy powertrain options including the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O., powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane High Output engine.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the gas as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA ), please visit .

Follow Dodge//SRT and company news and video on:

Company blog:

Media website:

Dodge brand:

Direct Connection:

DodgeGarage:

Facebook:

Instagram:

Twitter: and @StellantisNA

YouTube: ,

SOURCE Stellantis

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED