Jordan, Saudi Arabia Ink Cooperation Agreement To Combat Drug Trafficking

Amman, Sept. 26 (Petra)-- During their meeting, on Thursday, in Riyadh, Interior Mazen Al-Faraya and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, talked about ways to improve security cooperation between the two nations, particularly in the areas of countering drug smuggling and strengthening border control.The two ministers emphasized the strength of the strong ties of fraternity that exist between Jordan and Saudi Arabia. These ties are based on a long history of coordination and cooperation in a variety of fields, particularly in the security sector. This helps the two countries confront security threats by achieving common goals, enhancing their security and stability, and exchanging information and expertise in the fight against organized crime and the management of cross-border smuggling operations.The governments of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia signed a cooperation agreement on the fringes of the talks to work together to combat the smuggling and illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and chemical precursors.With this agreement, parties will work together to combat the illegal trafficking of medicines under medical supervision as well as the smuggling of drugs and chemical precursors.The pact also calls for information sharing regarding potential countermeasures and legal actions against drug manufacturers and smugglers.With the intention of apprehending individuals responsible for these crimes, strengthening efforts to combat narcotics online, and tracking cryptocurrencies used in illicit trafficking, the two parties decided to promote controlled transportation operations between the two nations.The goal of the agreement is to share knowledge, research, and studies about drug control, which will improve security and stability in the two friendly countries.On Tuesday night, Al-Faraya landed in Riyadh for an official working visit that will extend over several days. Mohammed bin Muhanna Al-Muhanna, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Security Affairs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as several high-ranking officials from the Saudi Ministry of Interior welcomed him at King Khalid International Airport. On Wednesday night, Major General Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Qarni welcomed Al-Faraya and the delegation he was traveling with to the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, one of the security facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Al-Faraya received an update on the Directorate's responsibilities.Lieutenant General Suleiman bin Abdulaziz Al-Yahya, the Director General of Passports, welcomed Al-Faraya at the General Directorate of Passports, which was also part of the visit. The activities of the Directorate was discussed at the conference, along with the most popular contemporary techniques for providing papers to residents and the steps the Directorate takes to complete tasks quickly and make citizen services easier.Additionally, Al-Faraya stopped by the General Directorate of Border Guards, where Major General Shaya Al-Wadani greeted him. A briefing on the Directorate's founding and the duties it carries out in safeguarding the Kingdom's borders was provided during the visit.