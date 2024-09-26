Quest Diagnostics Amplifies Community Impact With Enhanced Corporate Giving Program And Record Employee Volunteerism In 2023

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in Quest Diagnostics' 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

Quest's Corporate Giving Program captures the passion and commitment of our workforce to make meaningful contributions to the communities where we live and operate through a combination of support, donated and discounted services, and volunteer time.

EMPLOYEE VOLUNTEERISM

Quest supported our employees in volunteering with a range of community initiatives, organizations, and events throughout 2023. Highlights included a host of EBN activities during Volunteer Week, supporting Quest for Health Equity (Q4HE) grantees, and having the largest corporate team at the New York City Juneteenth 5K Run/Walk/Roll. In 2023, we held our fourth annual Season of Giving campaign where Quest double-matched donations to eligible organizations (up to the annual cap of $2,500 per employee), with over $200,000 collectively donated. In addition, we hosted holiday drives supporting local organizations. Employees provided thousands of meals for individuals through regional food banks and collected hundreds of toys for children in need.

2023 highlights

$16M+ contributed through corporate giving and Quest for Health Equity grants

950,000+ donated or discounted test requisitions provided, at a cost to Quest of $18M+

$300,000+ in employee donations to hundreds of nonprofits*

30,000+ hours volunteered by Quest employees

* Included in the $16M+ in corporate giving and Q4HE grants.