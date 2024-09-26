Matteo Wasescha To Star In“Hollywood Adjacent,” A Hilarious Comedy Series Coming Soon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rondell (Matteo Wasescha), Duke (Will Roberts) and Joelle (JR Robles)

Matteo Wasescha shines in "Hollywood Adjacent," a hilarious comedy where a canceled TV host faces life in suburban Bakersfield.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Matteo Wasescha appears in "Hollywood Adjacent," the latest must-watch comedy series, which follows the hilarious and chaotic downfall of America's most beloved reality TV host, Skip Hallisy (Bobby Rice), after being canceled and forced to relocate from the glitzy lights of Hollywood to the sleepy suburbs of Bakersfield, California. As Skip's world comes crashing down, he, his wife Trixie (Nicky Whelan), their son Fillmore (Henry Eden), Trixie's live-in boyfriend Rondell (Matteo Wasescha), and Trixie's father (Will Roberts) must adjust to their new, far-from-glamorous life.

Throughout eight episodes, viewers are in for a treat with "Hollywood Adjacent." The show is a riot of laugh-out-loud moments as Skip and his unconventional family navigate their new reality. The series cleverly juxtaposes Hallisys' former Hollywood fame with their current suburban life in Bakersfield, offering a unique perspective on family dynamics and the impact of cancel culture. As the Hallisy family adapts to life outside their once glamorous Hollywood bubble, "Hollywood Adjacent" serves a fresh and modern comedic take on social castration, family, and the absurdity of starting over. This quirky, heartfelt series is sure to keep viewers in stitches.

Wasescha, in his role as Rondell, Trixie's kind-hearted Italian boyfriend, brings a perfect blend of comedic timing, charm, and sincerity. His standout performance captivates viewers as he navigates his relationships and emotions with humor and heart amidst the chaos of the Hallisy family. His undeniable screen presence and chemistry with the rest of the cast make Rondell an instant fan favorite. Wasescha's ability to command every moment he's on-screen and his versatility as an actor could easily warrant a spinoff, a testament to his potential in the industry.

Born in Bern, Switzerland, Matteo Wasescha's journey to Hollywood is as fascinating as his on-screen performances. He discovered his passion for acting at age four, inspired by Charlie Chaplin's films. His first taste of the stage was as Simba in a local production of The Lion King during a family trip to the Dominican Republic. His talent was further recognized at the IPOP Talent Contest in Los Angeles, where he won three awards, setting the stage for his future in the entertainment industry.

After completing business school and military service, Wasescha pursued acting full-time, attending the Los Angeles Acting Conservatory in 2020. He has since appeared in the horror thriller Ladybug, an untitled Peter Greenaway project with Dustin Hoffman, and more. His fluency in five languages adds to his appeal as a dynamic talent in Hollywood. With several exciting projects on the horizon, Wasescha's star is set to rise even further in the entertainment industry.

To learn more about Matteo Wasescha, visit his IMDB page.

