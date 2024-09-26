Lyrid Launches Open Source Database As A Service Platform Based On Percona Everest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Learn about Lyrid and Percona's bid to revolutionize DBaaS

Explore Lyrid and Percona's latest collaboration: a database as a service aimed at revolutionizing the cloud service genre as a whole.

- Handoyo SutantoSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lyrid , a leader in automating cloud native development through multi cloud solutions, has announced a new partnership with Percona , a leader in enterprise-grade, open source database software, support, and services. Lyrid will launch a fully managed database as a service offering to its customers based on Percona Everest, Percona's new cloud-native open source database platform.The new launch from Lyrid uses Percona Everest to provide a flexible and open DBaaS where customers can choose their database and approach without the fear of vendor lock-in. This contrasts with the vast majority of DBaaS options that are tied to specific cloud providers or database options, limiting customer choice.Lyrid offers this service based on its data center partners, Biznet Gio and American Cloud, to provide customers with hassle-free database automation at lower costs. Customers can also choose to run this on their own data center environments, enjoying a fully configured and privately managed DBaaS without lock-in.The new service delivers enterprise-grade functionality including:Scaling - customers can automatically scale their resources up and down to best suit their application workload needs using Kubernetes autoscaling and online resizing.Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery support - With a complete mix of data replication and backup / restoration functionality in place, customers get protection for their critical database instances as standard. The service includes support for data replication to multiple locations, version restoration and point-in-time recovery options, and daily automated backups to ensure data is protected.Security - customers have full security support for their workload deployments including role-based control access (RBAC), database monitoring, data encryption, and more.Global Support - Lyrid provides round the clock integration, maintenance and support with its experienced and dedicated engineering team.“In designing our DBaaS service for customers, we knew that companies would want the benefits of technologies like Kubernetes and cloud-native services but they want to avoid the costly and extremely challenging aspects of running this themselves. With Percona Everest, we have built a fully managed, flexible database service for our customers and we can provide this without the levels of lock-in and expense that other cloud providers have. Our customers want the best levels of service and availability around their data, and that is what we can provide with this launch,” said Handoyo Sutanto, CEO and Co-Founder of Lyrid.Lyrid will support customers that want to run database workloads in the manner that best suits them, whether this is in the cloud, in an on-premise data center, or in a hybrid environment. It will support customers running PostgreSQL, MySQL, and MongoDB, enabling customers to pick the database options that are best suited to their workloads and requirements. Lyrid will also support managed service providers that want to build their own DBaaS offerings for their customers as well, expanding the opportunity for MSPs to get into database market opportunities.By basing its infrastructure with providers Biznet Gio and American Cloud, Lyrid can deliver its platform at a fraction of the cost of traditional DBaaS products and services. This competitive pricing is another commitment to Lyrid's mission of lowering the barrier to entry of innovative tech and encouraging tech usage and access around the world. Lyrid and Percona's partnership will offer a DBaaS for truly everyone, no matter the size of their project or business.“Developers want to run cloud-native applications and use Kubernetes for their workloads, but they find it problematic to get the same level of flexibility, performance and control around databases. They either tie themselves to a specific cloud provider, or they have to run and manage their own deployments which can be expensive. Lyrid's approach using Percona Everest provides a fully managed DBaaS product for customers that is not tied to any particular cloud platform, deployment architecture or database, so users can choose what works for them,” commented Kate Obiidykhata, Solutions Marketing Manager for Percona cloud-native products.About LyridLyrid is a multi cloud solution aimed at making cloud native deployments both automated and more affordable. Development teams innovate affordably and flexibly through Lyrid, with access to services and solutions such as Managed Kubernetes, Managed Databases, and instant infrastructure at their fingertips.For more information, visitAbout PerconaPercona is a world-class open source database software, support, and services company. The organization is dedicated to helping businesses ensure their databases - and the applications that depend on them - are secure, compliant, performant, and highly available.Through a unique combination of database expertise and enterprise-grade open source software, Percona empowers organizations with the freedom to choose, the freedom to create, and the freedom to innovate with speed as they grow. For more information, visitDatabases run better with Percona.

