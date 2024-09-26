Finding The Perfect Volunteer Opportunity For You

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MISSION,

Kan., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Tom Thousand spent many years helping low-income residents with home repairs. After retirement, he knew he wanted to continue helping people in his free time.

He answered the call to serve through AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP . Since 2010, he has volunteered to deliver meals to those in need, transported donated food to food pantries and captained boats on a nearby lake for group trips. Thousand was there when his neighbors needed rides to medical appointments and the Red Cross needed help delivering blood in his community.

All across the country, AmeriCorps Seniors connects people aged 55 and older with opportunities to volunteer in their communities. The program matches each volunteer's interests and skills with local non-profit organizations. More than 140,000 older Americans serve their communities yearly through three core programs – the RSVP Program, the Foster Grandparent Program and the Senior Companion Program.

Many older adults look for variety, flexibility and benefits when searching for a way to volunteer.

"Since it was established in 1971, our RSVP program has been one of the nation's largest older adult volunteer programs," said Atalaya Sergi, national director, AmeriCorps Seniors. "The program has a wide variety of service opportunities that allow volunteers to help address our nation's most pressing challenges. For our volunteers, RSVP takes the guesswork out of choosing how and where to volunteer their time and energy."

Opportunities vary by city and state, but the RSVP program offers volunteers diverse ways to serve through local organizations. Examples include packaging meals for people with disabilities or other older adults, working in a call center for fraud victims, coordinating poetry workshops at a community center to stimulate the minds of those participating or transporting cancer patients to medical appointments. Service could also involve workforce development and job training or providing disaster preparedness assistance.

There are even select programs specifically designed to support veterans.

Mark Piscatelli volunteers at veterans' coffeehouses. Coordinated through his local AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP program, the coffeehouses allow veterans to gather and socialize with each other and with volunteers. The social setting creates a safe space, fostering community and stability for everyone involved. Guest speakers frequently visit and provide new and updated information to attendees on local and national veterans' services.

"AmeriCorps Seniors has created a wonderful opportunity for me to learn about veterans, veterans' issues, what they've experienced, what they currently experience and what some of their concerns are going forward," Piscatelli said.

David Langlois, a fellow volunteer, concurs.

"I really think that the bottom line is to support our veterans," he said.

Older adults need volunteer programs that fit their lifestyles and allow them to choose how, where and the frequency of their service. Commitments range from a few hours to 40 hours per week. This flexibility allows Piscatelli

and his fellow volunteers to participate without feeling overwhelmed by time obligations.

Volunteering is more than a way to fill time, however. Research from sources such as the National Institute on Aging suggests that older adults who are engaged in social and community activities maintain mental and physical health longer than those who are not.

"After one year of service, 88% of our volunteers reported a decrease in feelings of isolation," Sergi said. "Plus, 78% of volunteers felt less depressed. That uplifts spirits and significantly impacts and benefits people's lives."

Yolanda Dave is an example of the positive impact of volunteering on the community and the volunteers themselves. She started volunteering more than 20 years ago because helping her community with hunger, isolation and literacy issues empowered her to be part of the solution. It's more than that, though. She also benefits from the experience.

"I love volunteering," Dave said. "You meet wonderful people of all ages. I get to share my skills, my experience. It keeps me active, mentally and physically, which is very healthy."

Volunteers like Thousand, Piscatelli, Langlois and Dave support people in need and strengthen their communities and neighborhoods. If you're 55 or older and looking for the right volunteer opportunity, visit AmeriCorps/YourMoment to explore opportunities near you.

