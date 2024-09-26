UV Stabilizers Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The UV stabilizers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.68 billion in 2023 to $1.81 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased data processing needs, growth, investments, globalization of manufacturing, regulatory requirements.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global UV Stabilizers Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The UV stabilizers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for advanced consumer electronics, transition to advanced nodes, supply chain optimization, growing demand for consumer electronics, industry partnerships.

Growth Driver Of The UV Stabilizers Market

The rising cosmetics industry is expected to propel the growth of the UV stabilizers market going forward. The cosmetic industry is a sector that encompasses the production, distribution, and sale of products designed to enhance the appearance, cleanliness, and overall well-being of individuals. UV stabilizers in the cosmetic industry help prevent the degradation of cosmetic products, including fragrances, dyes, and packaging materials, by protecting them from the harmful effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation and maintaining their color, texture, and overall quality.

Which Market Players Are Steering The UV Stabilizers Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Addivant LLC, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Solvay S.A., Adeka Corporation, Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., Valtris Specialty Chemicals Limited, ALTANA AG, Mayzo Inc., Lycus Ltd., Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp., Chitec Technology Co. Ltd., SABO S.p.A., Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, MPI Chemie BV, Noroo Chemical Co. Ltd., AkzoNobel N.V., Ampacet Corporation, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Chemtura Corporation, Cytec Solvay Group, Everlight Americas Inc., Huntsman Corporation, IGM Resins B.V., Lambson Limited, Milliken & Company, Omnova Solutions Inc., Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Unitechem Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence UV Stabilizers Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the UV stabilizers market are increasing their focus on introducing long-lasting UV stabilizers to maximize their revenue in the market. Long-lasting UV stabilizers are specialized additives used in various industries, including plastics, coatings, and materials exposed to ultraviolet (UV) radiation. These stabilizers are designed to extend the lifespan and durability of products by providing protection against the harmful effects of UV radiation.

How Is The Global UV Stabilizers Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers, UV Absorbers, Quenchers

2) By End-Use Industry: Architectural, Agriculture, Automotive, Furniture, Packaging, Other End-Use Industries

3) By Application: Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, Plastics, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The UV Stabilizers Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

UV Stabilizers Market Definition

UV stabilizers absorb the radiation coming from the sun or artificial light source, neutralize the light rays, and thus increase the strength of the material by lowering the cracks of the products. UV stabilizers are also used in indoor or outdoor applications such as coating and paint products.

The main types of UV stabilizers are hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS), UV absorbers, and quenchers. Hindered amine light stabilizers are chemical compounds containing an amine functional group and act as radical scavengers. UV absorbers are used to dissipate ultraviolet light into a lower energy state and protect polymers by preventing the harmful ultraviolet light from degrading the polymer. These UV stabilizers are used by architectural, agriculture, automotive, furniture, and packaging industries for coatings, adhesives, sealants, and plastics.

UV Stabilizers Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global UV stabilizers market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The UV Stabilizers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on UV stabilizers market size, UV stabilizers market drivers and trends, UV stabilizers market major players and UV stabilizers market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

