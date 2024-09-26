DREO, The No.1 Heater Brand, Unveils New Heaters With Groundbreaking Hyperamicstm 2S Instant Heating And Shield360 ̊8-Layer Protection Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLIFTON, N.J., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the upcoming winter season,

These new heaters are powered by two groundbreaking innovations. The first is HyperamicsTM technology, which delivers 2s Instant Heating by combining high-conductive PTC ceramics with a 200% increase in length and a 53.8% expansion in wave distance. Along with custom-designed thermal fins and 1500W of power, this advanced system rapidly heats rooms to 75°F in under 2 seconds, providing 50% more heating power than previous models. Whether you're stepping in from the cold or waking up on a winter morning, this instant comfort transforms any space into a cozy haven with lightning speed, while saving energy and eliminating the frustrating wait for warmth.

The second key innovation is the upgraded Shield360 ̊ 8-layer protection technology , designed for enhanced safety. This robust system includes patented FortPlugTM technology, which quickly detects overheating via an integrated sensor, and utilizes up to 5VA flameproof materials for extra safety. It also features overheat protection, a 45° tip-over switch, and thermal insulated wiring to prevent any risks associated with heat buildup. Additional layers of protection include a child lock for preventing accidental adjustments, and cool-touch housing to ensure the exterior remains safe to touch. All these safety features are backed by the ETL certification, ensuring top-tier reliability and peace of mind.

"As the No.1 heater brand in North America, we are committed to providing products that not only keep our customers warm but also prioritize safety and energy savings," said Joshua Gunn, VP at DREO. "With these innovations, we are excited to lead the way in making homes more comfortable and eco-friendly."

DREO's product line for 2024 includes a variety of space heaters catering to different needs, from compact models to powerful solutions for large spaces. Each model reflects DREO's market leadership and technological innovation. The brand also announced that another innovative heater will debut in early November, marking the next step in DREO's mission to bring advanced home comfort solutions to households around the world.

DREO Space Heater Solaris 718: Portable and Powerful

Perfect for larger rooms, Solaris 718 is a highly portable and energy-efficient space heater designed for flexibility and mobility. The product is available for purchase on Amazon and dreo at a suggested retail price of $129.99.



Powerful and Widespread Heating : The 30" ceramic heater features a 308mm PTC element, which is 200% larger than the previous model. Powered by HyperamicsTM technology, it delivers 2s Instant Heating, ensuring rapid warmth for larger areas, making it ideal for living rooms and open spaces.

Comprehensive Safety Features : With Shield360 ̊ 8-layer protection, including V0 flame-retardant materials, FortPlugTM technology, and protections like a child lock and tip-over protection, safety is always assured.

Precise and Energy-Efficient Control : Powered by industry-first controllable silicon technology, the integrated switch allows for precise temperature adjustments (±1.5°F) between 41°F and 95°F, all while operating quietly at 25 dB. This technology also drives the REAL ECO Mode, delivering up to 50% energy savings, making the Solaris 718 both eco-friendly and cost-effective. Customizable Comfort : With five heating modes and three ventilation levels, users can easily tailor the device to their specific preferences. Its lightweight design allows for easy mobility between rooms, making it a versatile heating solution.

DREO WH517S: Compact, Convenient, and Smart-Controlled Heater

This compact yet powerful wall-mounted space heater is built for fast and efficient heating in smaller rooms, offering smart controls and maximum safety. The product is available for purchase on Amazon and dreo at a suggested retail price of $99.99.



Rapid, Quiet Heating : WH517S is powered by 2s Instant Heating through HyperamicsTM technology, featuring a PTC wave distance of 4.0mm, a 53.8% increase over previous models. It delivers airflow speeds of up to 11.5 ft/s and operates at an ultra-quiet 28 dB, thanks to TurboSilentTM technology.

Enhanced Safety : Features Shield360 ̊ 8-layer protection with FortPlugTM technology, 5VA flameproof materials, child lock, and overheat protection.

Smart Control:

Users can control temperatures easily with Alexa, Google Home, or the DREO app. ECO Mode:

Precise temperature control reduces energy use by up to 40%, aligning with DREO's commitment to sustainability.

A Commitment to Comfort, Innovation, and Sustainability

As the No.1 heater brand in North America, DREO is committed to combining energy efficiency, safety, and innovation in every product. With the release of Solaris 718, WH517S, and more models to come, DREO continues to lead the way in smart, sustainable home heating solutions.

ABOUT DREO

DREO is a pioneering smart home technology brand that redefines the way we interact with our homes. With a unique philosophy that brings cutting-edge technology and elegant design to the air comfort and smart kitchen segments, DREO has become the choice of over 10 million happy users. Our ultimate ambition is to inspire simple yet extraordinary home experiences through modern and sustainable innovation.

**Based on Stackline data for Amazon U.S. Retail Sales of Space Heaters from Jan 2023-Dec 2023.

