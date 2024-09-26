Zee Entertainment Aims High with Expanded Broadcast across 15 TV Channels & ZEE5 for DP World ILT20 Season 3

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 25th September 2024: ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited, India’s content and entertainment powerhouse and the official broadcasting partner of the global cricket league, DP World International League T20 (ILT20) has announced the list of channels that will broadcast the much awaited tournament for Indian audiences’ starting 11th January, 2025. Cricket fans and sports enthusiasts in India and around the world can watch the LIVE action exclusively on ZEE’s 15 linear TV channels, OTT platform ZEE5 and its syndicate partners’ TV and digital networks across the world. Aiming to capture a viewership of 230 million in India for the upcoming season, ZEE will expand its reach by including South Indian channels, offering a month-long cricket carnival experience.



The matches will take place at three iconic UAE locations – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah - starting from January 11 to February 9, 2025. Cricket fans can catch all the action on Zee’s 15 most widely distributed and viewed linear TV channels: &Pictures SD, &Pictures HD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema 2, Zee Action, Zee Biskope, Zee Zest SD, Zee Cinemalu HD, Zee Telugu HD, Zee Thirai, Zee Tamil HD, Zee Kannada HD, Zee Zest HD, &Flix SD, &Flix HD and free to view on one of India’s leading OTT platform – ZEE5. The inclusion of South channels will enable the brand to reach a more diverse regional audience, expanding its viewership and engagement across multiple languages and regions.



Highlighting the launch, Mr. Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer - Digital & Broadcast Revenue - Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, said, “Zee is delighted to present third season of DP World ILT20 to cricket fans in India and across the globe, offering an electrifying experience across our 15 linear TV channels and OTT platform, ZEE5. With some of the finest players, iconic stadiums and top sporting franchises, we aim to elevate the cricket carnival experience, building on last year’s success and cementing the league’s status as the second most watched T20 cricket league globally.”



The existing roster continues to be strong with the presence of players like David Warner, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Lockie Ferguson, Wanindu Hasaranga and Jake Fraser McGurk among others.

DP World ILT20, in its second season, drew an impressive 200,000 attendees across over 34 games. The league is the second most-watched T20 cricket league globally, with a total of 348 million unique viewers from around the world, including a staggering 221 million viewers from India. With a notable 46% share of female viewership and 55% share of youth viewership, the league's broad appeal in India underscores its status as household entertainment.



The franchise-style tournament DP World ILT20 comprises six teams and matches will be played across the UAE. The league’s six franchise teams features Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Knight Riders Group), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR Group), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriorz (Capri Global).





MENAFN26092024005232011781ID1108719147