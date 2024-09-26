Volkswagen Shuwaikh Hosts a Spectacular Event Unveiling the All-New Tiguan

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Kuwait, 25th September 2024]



Volkswagen Kuwait, Behbehani Motors, hosted an extraordinary event, unveiling the highly anticipated, all-new sports SUV: the Tiguan. Held at Volkswagen’s new S3-Facility showroom in Shuwaikh, the event brimmed with energy and excitement upon witnessing the new vehicle.

The event brought together car enthusiasts, automotive VIPs, and personalities, who were treated to a live reveal of the new Tiguan, amidst an evening of lively entertainment and joyful festivities that added a vibrant touch to the evening.

The night featured special musical performances, creating a dynamic and unforgettable ambiance. The event also included stunning visual tricks and fantastic performances, making the occasion far more special, memorable and captivating.

Nonetheless, the highlight of the evening still was the reveal of the all-new Tiguan. Guests were able to explore the vehicle up close, admiring its sleek modern design, advanced features, and powerful performance.

The new Tiguan’s expressive design enhances aerodynamics, reducing the drag coefficient from 0.33 to 0.28. The powerful front end, athletic shoulder lines, and available 20-inch wheels give the vehicle a commanding presence on the road. At the front, new IQ Light HD Matrix headlights provide unmatched visibility, while the updated grille and light bar add sophistication to its sporty character.

Inside, the reimagined cockpit introduces Volkswagen’s latest modular infotainment matrix (MIB4), offering a digital landscape that is intuitive, functional, and visually stunning. The spacious cabin includes a 12.9-inch infotainment display, with an option for a larger 15-inch screen, alongside the new Digital Cockpit and head-up display, ensuring a seamless and connected driving experience.

Additionally, the new Tiguan’s ergoActive Plus leather seats with advanced lumbar support and massage functions elevate comfort on every journey. Its increased luggage capacity further enhances practicality, making it an ideal companion for diverse needs.

This vehicle’s appeal extends beyond its interior beauty. With innovative features like dynamic touch controls, customizable ambient lighting, and advanced driver-assist systems, such as Park Assist Plus and Travel Assist, the Tiguan is smarter and more versatile than ever before.

Under the hood, the new Tiguan offers two engine options: a 1.4-liter TSI engine delivering 150 horsepower and a 2.0-liter TSI engine producing 200 horsepower, both paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission. This combination guarantees powerful yet efficient performance, catering to the diverse demands of drivers in Kuwait.

Volkswagen’s commitment to innovation and excellence shines through in this latest model, setting new benchmarks in the SUV category. With the launch of this new model, Volkswagen reaffirms its promise to deliver a blend of performance, safety, and luxury that caters to the needs of today’s driver. The new Tiguan is designed to exceed expectations at every turn, serving elegance in design, cutting-edge technology, and exceptional levels of comfort.

Mr. Mohammed Shway from Volkswagen Kuwait expressed his pride in the audience's response to the all-new Tiguan, stating: "We are thrilled by the level of engagement and the positive reactions we received for the new Tiguan. Tonight’s event was not just about launching a new car, but a celebration of the innovation and excellence that Volkswagen has always stood for”.

The Tiguan represents the future of smart, advanced driving, and we are excited to share it with our customers in Kuwait." Added Shway. For more information on the all-new Tiguan and to book a test drive, visit the Volkswagen showroom in Shuwaikh or contact Volkswagen Kuwait at 1870870.





