UN official cautions of escalating humanitarian crisis in Sudan

(MENAFN) At a high-level event during the UN General Assembly General Debate, Joyce Msuya, the acting under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, delivered a stark warning regarding the escalating humanitarian crisis in Sudan. She described the situation as "beyond appalling," highlighting that urgent international intervention is critical to prevent it from spiraling into an unprecedented disaster. With ongoing conflict displacing millions and contributing to severe food insecurity, Msuya emphasized the need for immediate action to address the humanitarian needs of a population in turmoil.



The war in Sudan has precipitated one of the world's most significant displacement crises, with over half of the country's population—approximately 25.6 million people—facing acute food insecurity. Msuya called on UN member states to leverage their influence to halt the egregious violations of international humanitarian law and human rights abuses that have become rampant amid the conflict. The urgency of the situation was echoed in the event titled "The Cost of Inaction: Urgent and Collective Support to Scale Up the Humanitarian Response in Sudan and the Region," co-hosted by various UN agencies and member states.



Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, underscored the severity of the crisis, noting that more than 10 million Sudanese have fled the violence. He painted a grim picture, stating, "If people don't die because of bullets, they starve to death." Those who manage to survive face dire conditions, including the threats of disease, flooding, and sexual violence. Grandi's firsthand observations during his visits to Sudan revealed an "apocalyptic" reality, further stressing the need for immediate and coordinated humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people.

