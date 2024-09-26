Around 17,700 individuals flee to Syria as Israeli offensive intensifies

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, nearly 17,700 individuals crossed the Jdeidat Yabous border into the Damascus countryside of Syria, as reported by Alaa Al-Sheikh, a member of the Executive Office for the Transport Sector. This influx included over 13,800 Syrians and approximately 3,800 Lebanese fleeing the escalating Israeli military offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon.



The Jdeidat Yabous crossing, which connects Lebanon to Syria's rural Damascus region, experienced heavy traffic with long queues of vehicles. Many people were seen waiting in extended lines as Syrian authorities worked to process the necessary documentation on the Syrian side. Following directives from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, border officials have been expediting the entry process for both Lebanese refugees and returning Syrian nationals to facilitate the urgent need for shelter.



This surge in crossings has been prompted by recent Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, which have caused a mass exodus of families seeking safety in Syria. The situation highlights the increasing instability in the region as civilians look for refuge amidst ongoing hostilities.



The border between Syria and Lebanon spans approximately 375 kilometers, with Jdeidat Yabous—also known as the Masnaa crossing in Lebanon—serving as one of the five major routes between the two countries. The recent events underscore the humanitarian challenges faced by those caught in the conflict as they seek safety from violence and instability.

